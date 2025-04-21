Meet Ghana’s Turkson, Guinea’s Sarah in line to succeed Pope Francis

The death of Pope Francis, aged 88, on Easter Monday has left Catholics around the world in mourning, with Cardinal Peter Turkson from Ghana and Cardinal Robert Sarah from Guinea emerging as two potential successors.

As preparations for his funeral unfold, attention is now turning to the question of his successor.

Two African Cardinals—Peter Turkson from Ghana and Robert Sarah from Guinea—are among the names being floated to take the helm of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Peter Turkson: Ghana’s Progressive Papabile

Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, is often mentioned as a key contender for the papacy. Born in Ghana, Turkson has earned a reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic and influential church leaders. He was appointed Archbishop of Cape Coast in 1992 by Pope John Paul II, and in 2003, he became the first Ghanaian to be made a cardinal. Over the years, Turkson has played an instrumental role in shaping the Vatican’s stance on social justice, environmental issues, and human rights.

A strong advocate for addressing climate change and social inequality, Turkson also holds more progressive views on issues like homosexuality, which could make him a polarizing figure within the Vatican. His views have placed him at odds with some more conservative factions of the Church, yet he has remained a trusted advisor to Pope Francis on these topics.

In 2009, Pope Francis appointed Turkson as President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and in 2017, he became the inaugural prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development. Throughout his career, Turkson has consistently advocated for a more inclusive and compassionate Church, one that embraces modern challenges while staying true to its core mission of justice and mercy. If elected, he would make history as the first Black African pope.

Cardinal Robert Sarah: Guinea’s Conservative Voice

Cardinal Robert Sarah, 79, is a more traditionalist figure within the Catholic Church, known for his staunch defense of orthodox Catholic teachings. Born in Guinea, Sarah has held several influential positions within the Vatican, including serving as the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments from 2014 to 2021. His tenure was marked by a strong commitment to preserving the traditional liturgy and opposing modern changes to Catholic practices.

A vocal critic of gender ideology, Sarah has condemned same-sex marriage, divorce, and abortion, advocating for the defense of the natural family. He has also been outspoken in denouncing Islamic radicalism, calling it one of the greatest threats to global peace and security. His conservative stance on these issues has earned him both admiration and criticism within the Church.

In 2016, Cardinal Sarah made headlines by challenging Pope Francis’ liturgical reforms, proposing that priests should face the altar during Mass, a practice abandoned after the Second Vatican Council. While his views on liturgy are seen as controversial by some, Sarah remains a strong proponent of traditional Catholicism and has become a leading voice for those who believe the Church must stay true to its ancient teachings.

Sarah’s unapologetic defense of conservative values has made him a key figure in the debate over the future direction of the Catholic Church. His leadership style and approach to theological issues would likely resonate with those seeking a return to traditional Catholic teachings.

Alongside Turkson and Sarah, other Cardinals also stand as potential successors to Pope Francis. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines is seen as a modernizing voice within the Church, advocating for social change and greater inclusion. Cardinal Raymond Burke, an American, is another prominent figure who has taken a strong stand against Pope Francis’ progressive policies on LGBTQ+ rights and civil marriages.

As the papal conclave approaches, the Catholic world will be watching closely to see who will emerge as the next leader of the Church, continuing the legacy of Pope Francis while addressing the pressing issues of the modern world.

