May Day: Akpabio hails Nigerian workers’ resilience in the face of challenges

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

..Assures on Labour-Friendly Legislations

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – As Nigerian workers commemorate May Day today, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has lauded their resilience and unwavering commitment to national development despite prevailing challenges.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio praised the dedication, diligence, and productivity of Nigerian workers, describing them as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers. We in the Senate—and indeed the entire National Assembly—acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development,” Akpabio said.

He commended their ability to remain steadfast in the face of socio-economic difficulties and recognized their role in driving economic progress.

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward. Despite obvious difficulties, you remain the backbone of our economy. I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress,” he said.

The Senate President assured that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would continue to prioritize workers’ welfare, security, and working conditions. He emphasized that labour-friendly legislation would receive the attention it deserves.

He further assured Nigerian workers that their rights would be protected and that no worker would be victimized for seeking redress or demanding their entitlements.

“Under our watch, no Nigerian worker will be victimised for expressing themselves or demanding their rights through legal means,” Akpabio stated.

He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to working with the Executive to address workers’ concerns and to create opportunities for national growth and prosperity.

“Nigerian workers are our pride, and we will not shirk our responsibilities. Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation,” he added.

The Senate President concluded by extending his heartfelt wishes to all Nigerian workers on the occasion of May Day.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, and the 10th National Assembly, I heartily rejoice with the workers and wish them a fruitful and peaceful celebration.”