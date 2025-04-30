Man accused of two murders dumped bodies in suitcases – UK court

A man accused of murdering two men “decapitated and dismembered” their bodies, before dumping them in suitcases on a landmark UK bridge, prosecutors told a court Wednesday.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is on trial over the deaths of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, last year at a flat the couple shared in west London.

Mosquera, 35, from Colombia, has admitted the manslaughter of Alfonso but denies murdering him or Longworth.

Police found the couple’s severed heads in a chest freezer at the flat, while Mosquera took their bodies to the southwestern city of Bristol in two suitcases that he left on the Clifton Suspension Bridge, prosecutors told jurors at the Old Bailey court.

Prosecutors said Mosquera was a “pornographic performer”, who would have sex with Alfonso and had tried to steal from the couple after the alleged murders in early July 2024.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said Mosquera “could hardly deny” killing Alfonso.

She told the court Mosquera had filmed himself having sex with Alfonso and stabbing him to death after having previously killed Longworth, who was struck with a hammer on the back of the head.

“The prosecution case is that the defendant murdered both men, that he intended to kill them, that his actions were planned and premeditated and that, having killed them, he immediately set about trying to steal from them,” Heer said.

Prosecutors said an analysis of Mosquera’s computer showed he had looked up the value of the couple’s Shepherd’s Bush home, copied documents containing Alfonso’s online banking details, and searched the web for “serial killers of London” and “Jack the Ripper film”.

Alfonso, a swimming instructor, and Longworth, a retired maintenance worker, became civil partners in 2023.

The court heard Mosquera blames Alfonso for Longworth’s death, but the prosecutor said there was no reason he would kill his “lifelong friend and partner”.