Lokpobiri pledges more support for indigenous oil and gas players

During a facility tour of Caverton’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and Training Centre at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, emphasized the critical role of strong support services in the oil and gas sector, particularly as the industry navigates substantial divestment.

Lokpobiri, in a statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, highlighted the increasing demand for reliable logistics and the need to strengthen Nigeria’s local content agenda to ensure sustainable growth and efficiency.

“The commitment to fostering innovation and operational excellence in the industry remains unwavering. Indigenous service providers must be well-positioned to support the evolving needs of our oil and gas sector, and every necessary measure will be taken to enhance their capacity,” he said.

Lokpobiri commended Caverton Helicopters for its investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure, noting that its operations meet global standards and play a crucial role in supporting Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“I have seen training centres abroad, and I can confidently say that Caverton stands out. Caverton is a pacesetter,” he said. “I am also pleased to hear that pilots trained here are gainfully employed internationally. Whatever is needed to support our partnership will be done.”

He further applauded Caverton for maintaining a zero-casualty record in its operations, underscoring the company’s commitment to safety and excellence.

During the visit, Lokpobiri was received by Caverton’s leadership team, including Chairman Aderemi Makanjuola and CEO Olabode Makanjuola.

Aderemi Makanjuola welcomed Lokpobiri and reiterated Caverton’s dedication to innovation and expansion.

“We are a proudly Nigerian company, and our achievements continue to attract global recognition. We look forward to collaborating with you to support Nigeria’s oil and gas industry,” he said.

Olabode Makanjuola highlighted Caverton’s dominant role in offshore logistics, stating that the company holds over 70 percent of the market share in Nigeria, providing critical services to major oil firms, including Shell, Chevron, Total, and NNPC.

He emphasized the vital role of efficient logistics in achieving Nigeria’s oil production target of 2 million barrels per day, aligning with the federal government’s agenda under President Bola Tinubu.

“Our investments in MRO facilities, hangars, and training centres position us to support this vision effectively. We are eager to partner with the Ministry of Petroleum and agencies such as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to strengthen local content participation and development,” he stated.

Caverton also plans to embark on a strategic investment drive to attract investors and expand its operational capacity, reinforcing its role as a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The Federal Government remains open to partnerships with investors developing technologies that align with Nigeria’s transformative drive in the oil sector.