LG polls: Kweme asks daughter to withdraw from race

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Akweno of Kweme Kingdom, Oba Sejiro James, has called on his daughter, Princess Damilola James, to withdraw from the local government elections as chairman of the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The monarch urged his daughter and other aspirants, particularly from Ward A, his home ward to step aside in the interest of equity and fairness.

Princess Damilola, a strong contender for the chairmanship seat, received this advice during a recent visit to the palace by another aspirant, Princess Oluremi Ajose, daughter of His Royal Majesty Oba Oyekan Ajose Possi III, who had earlier pleaded the monarch’s royal blessings for her ambition.

Speaking during the visit held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Sejiro emphasized that the royal fathers’ decision to back Princess Oluremi stems from a collective commitment to fairness and justice among the five wards that make up Badagry West LCDA.

He explained that since the creation of the council during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State Governor, Wards A, B, and D have each produced a chairman. Wards C (Apa Ward) and E (Seme Ward), however, have not had the same opportunity.

While Ward E has been appealed to accept the vice-chairmanship position in the coming election, supporting a candidate from Ward C, he said, is simply a matter of justice.

“My endorsement and that of other royal fathers is not based on personal preference. It is anchored on fairness,” Oba Sejiro said.

“Even my own daughter, a princess of this kingdom, I have asked to step down for the sake of equity. Remi is our daughter, too. Initially, she was hesitant to run, but we encouraged her because we believed in her competence, character, and passion for public service.”

“Our religious harmony is something we must all protect,” Oba James warned. “Partisan endorsements by religious leaders can ignite unnecessary tensions and threaten the peaceful coexistence between Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists that we have long enjoyed in Badagry West.”