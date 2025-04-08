Lawmaker seeks reduction in checkpoints on Lagos-Badagry expressway 

Rep. Sesi Whingan (APC – Lagos) on Tuesday appealed to security agencies to reduce the multiple checkpoints on the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

Whingan, who represents Badagry Federal Constituency, made the appeal during an oversight visit of the House Committee on Customs and Excise to the Seme Command in Badagry.

According to him, the persistent and excessive checkpoints mounted along the expressway and harassment faced by motorists and tourists is sabotaging efforts to grow the tourism sector in the historic coastal town.

Whingan criticised the overbearing presence of security agencies.

“Imagine tourists, who had come to relax and explore Badagry being subjected to harassment at multiple illegal checkpoints.

“There have been instances where some vehicles used by tourists, were impounded for years. These traumatic encounters are driving people away from Badagry.

“No one will want to repeat such experience,” he said.

The lawmaker also condemned the seizure of food items from local markets by some security agencies, describing it as counterproductive in a time of nationwide economic distress.

“With the current inflation and growing food insecurity, it is both insensitive and unacceptable for food items to be confiscated from local traders.

“It only compounds the suffering of our people,” he said.

Dr Benedict Oramalugo, the Controller, Seme Area Command acknowledged the grievances raised and assured that the command had been working to reduce checkpoints.

“The customs service has reduced its presence along the expressway but we remain equally concerned about the proliferation of checkpoints on the same route.

“I urge this committee to also call the attention of other sister security agencies to this matter,” Oramalugo said.