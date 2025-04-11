Lamido, Oyegun, Odili, others win Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Governor of Jigawa State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sule Lamido; first National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; and former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, have been honoured with the 2024 Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other recipients include industrialist Oyin Jolayemi; veteran broadcaster Julie Coker; media czar Onyema Ugochukwu; engineer and advocate Joanna Maduka; and renowned artist and culture promoter, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Monica Okundaye, popularly known as Mama Nike.

The awards were conferred at the 2024 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, currently taking place today (Friday) at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Award is an annual event aimed at honouring Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and social progress.

This year’s Man of the Year award went to Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited, for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s power sector. Through Pacific Energy Limited, he has delivered around 15% of the nation’s electricity supply and is nearing completion of a $2 billion thermal power plant—set to be Nigeria’s largest.

Among the governors recognised for their leadership were Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Charles Soludo (Anambra), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Other awardees included Kaine Edike as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Sir Emeka Offor as Businessman of the Year, Oba Adedokun Abolarin as Education Icon, Lady Mary Dinah for Humanitarian Service, Manish Mandhana as Private Sector Icon, Wale Adeniyi as Public Sector Icon, and William of Tetraco Energy as Energy Icon.