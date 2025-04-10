Lagos GAC welcomes Jandor into APC

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (left) with some GAC members

The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has received Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), a former PDP chieftain and Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adediran, the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to APC in March.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, on Thursday in Lagos, Adediran said he was received by GAC members led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

“In a significant show of unity and goodwill, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor, was warmly received by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Badagry Division Apex Leader of APC and fellow GAC member, Chief Rabiu Oluwa; Sen. Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon; and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.”

According to Adediran, the reception took place in Saudi Arabia.

“The meeting, which was held during the Umrah pilgrimage, served as a symbolic moment of engagement between key stakeholders in Lagos politics, emphasising the importance of unity.

“This encounter reflects a shared commitment to the progress and unity of Lagos State, underscoring the enduring values of collective responsibility and synergy in the furtherance of the vision of the ruling party,” Adediran said.

NAN recalls that Adediran resigned from the PDP on March 3, alleging indiscipline and betrayal by party leaders.

Adediran, who leads the Lagos4Lagos Movement and was once an APC governorship aspirant, had defected to PDP from APC in 2021. (NAN)