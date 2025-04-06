Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway designed to withstand flood for 50 years – FG

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project is being constructed with cutting-edge engineering standards that will enable it to withstand flooding for the next 50 years.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, gave this assurance during a stakeholder engagement on Section 2 of the ambitious highway project, held on Sunday in Lagos.

“We will make sure that our pavement level is going to counter any climate change,” Umahi stated, noting that the road’s elevation will be higher than the first floor of many surrounding buildings.

To further bolster resilience, Umahi disclosed that the road will feature retaining boards and cable ducts to prevent service providers from cutting into the road for installations. “MTN, African Plus or any other network doesn’t have to cut the road. The cables are there, I saw them,” he said.

In addition, the minister announced that the highway will be equipped with Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, promising a rapid response time of less than five minutes for emergencies.

Highlighting the project’s environmental sustainability, Umahi revealed that the highway would be built with concrete pavement, reducing emissions and earning carbon credits for Nigeria. “We are going to be earning carbon credit by reason of the use of concrete pavement which will have no emission,” he said.

Trees will be planted along the entire corridor, he added, creating a scenic and eco-friendly route.

He also described significant infrastructure developments around the project, including a massive flyover at the Dangote Refinery with a 60-metre clearance for trucks and a 41.6-metre counterbalance span. “It is going to be another tourist site,” he remarked.

Umahi further revealed plans to construct “relief centres” along the corridor, offering fuel stations, supermarkets, snacks, and medical facilities for travellers.

He commended stakeholders for their support and praised Hitech Construction Company, the project contractor, for its dedication and timely delivery.

“Let me thank you all for coming to this public engagement. There are some people who are here not because they have money to claim but because of the love they have for this development,” Umahi said. NAN