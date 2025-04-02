Kogi Central stands still for Akpoti-Uduaghan

…Says “nobody can stop me from coming home’

…Accuses INEC of bias in her recalllNatasha has no respect for rules, laws — Kogi govt

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja —The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, yesterday, defied security restrictions imposed on Kogi State hours to her home-coming rally, shutting down all commercial and other activities in the senatorial district.

The suspended lawmaker, who arrived in a chopper, was received by a jubilant crowd in Okehi Local Government Area of the state, where the council chairman had earlier declared a curfew.

Her return came after the Kogi State government banned public gatherings and rallies over alleged security concerns.

The Kogi State police command had also asked her to cancel a planned Eid-el-Fitr celebration rally in the district.

The state Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, had in a statement signed, yesterday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya, said the rally was against the proclamation on ban on political gathering by the state government issued on Monday.

He said: “Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of Rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State.

“The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is, therefore, advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the state.

‘’The command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on any one who causes disturbance of peace and order in the state.’’

However, her media team dismissed any speculation about a cancellation, maintaining that the visit would proceed as planned.

Earlier, the chairman of Okehi LGA, Amoka Monday, had also declared a curfew across the council area.

Amoka had in a statement he personally signed yesterday, said: “The curfew, which takes immediate effect, restricts movement and gatherings in designated areas.

“Anyone found loitering or assembling in restricted zones without clearance from the relevant authorities will be arrested and prosecuted. This is in line with the directive of the state government and Kogi State Commissioner of Police.

“The safety and security of our people are our top priority. We will not tolerate any actions that could compromise the peace and stability of our communities.”

He added that the decision to impose the curfew was a “proactive measure” to prevent any potential security breaches.’’

Nobody can stop me from coming home —Akpoti-Uduaghan

Before her return, the senator had alleged that any violence during the event should be blamed on Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo, and former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

She wrote on Facebook: “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our peaceful Sallah celebrations today (yesterday).

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Governor Ododo, Yahaya Bello and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, wholly responsible.”

However, despite the security concerns and government restrictions, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return was met with widespread celebrations, as supporters gathered to welcome the lawmaker back to her hometown.

Addressing constituents in Ebira language, the suspended senator said: “Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home. I’m an Ebira person; this is my land.

“I’m the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I’m not a bastard and I’m not afraid of anybody.”

…accuses INEC of bias in her recall

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of bias in her recall from the Senate.

She told the jubilant crowd: “What I see INEC doing is aiding and guiding petitioners on how to perfect their illicit acts. The first time the petition was submitted, they didn’t have address and phone numbers, so INEC went out to guide them on how to submit information that will perfect their petition.

“What did they do? The petitioners, who were from the other party, the APC, submitted a letterhead. What was the name on it? Kogi Central Political Frontier and the address there was number 4, Oboroke.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan said the address does not exist, adding that she ran a check on the status of registration of Kogi Central Political Frontier, the association, which sponsored her recall.

According to her, “the CAC report came negative, that the association is not registered. So, I’m still waiting and wondering why INEC has not yet made a statement to that effect or sent people down to Oboroke here, which is just five minutes away, to ascertain whether that address is real.

“Or have we stooped to the point whereby fictitious, non-existing associations and individuals can call for the recall of a senator? Are we in a kangaroo country? We should not allow that.

“I don’t know whether the process will be stalled but we are in courts as well. Also, I don’t know when they will come down here to verify.

“But I will say this, if the time ever comes for the verification of the 250,000 people that signed for my recall, I trust that you will do right.”

Natasha has no respect for rules, laws —Kogi govt

Reacting to the suspended senator’s visit, yesterday, Kogi State government accused her of inciting chaos in the state.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, the government said: “The attention of the Kogi State government has been drawn to the reckless, malicious and utterly false allegations made by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her verified Facebook Page, in which she claims that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

“This is yet another desperate and calculated attempt by her to mislead the public, incite unrest, and present herself as a victim, after deliberately violating the ban on political gatherings imposed by the state government to maintain law and order.

“Her statement exposed her plans to use her visit to stir trouble and violence in Kogi Central senatorial district. We will not allow any part of the state to go up in flames nor permit killing of innocent souls by the actions of the suspended senator.

“Although she has since deleted the post after realising what the lie would cost her, we have a screenshot of it which was saved before she deleted the post. Her actions since the early hours of today (yesterday) have confirmed the authenticity of the security report that certain elements were planning to foment trouble in Kogi Central.

“Let it be categorically stated that Governor Ododo absolutely has no interest in the political theatrics of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Her baseless allegations are nothing but a feeble attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and cover up her blatant disregard for the law. She has once again proven that she has no respect for rules and the laws.

“Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has consistently demonstrated a pattern of lawlessness, using lies and deceit as her tools of political engagement. The recent disturbances in Kogi State, orchestrated by her defiance of the state’s security directives, have further confirmed her status as a security threat to the people of the state.

“She deliberately violated the state government’s ban on political gatherings, which was put in place to prevent security breaches and maintain peace. Instead of respecting the law, she chose to incite chaos, disregarding the safety and stability of the state.

‘’When confronted with the consequences of her actions, she resorted to her usual tactics of playing the victim and fabricating baseless accusations against respected leaders of the state and the nation.

“The people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large should see through her deceptive ploys and reject her attempt to manipulate public perception with outright lies. Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is not a victim; she is an instigator of disorder who thrives on spreading falsehoods to gain public sympathy.

“Kogi State government will not be blackmailed or intimidated by the antics of a politician who has built her political career on falsehoods. We remain committed to upholding law and order and will take all necessary steps to ensure that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is allowed to breach public peace with impunity.

‘’The building tension and cloud of violence hanging on Kogi Central wouldn’t have been necessary if Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had complied with the position of the state government and cooperated with security agencies. She would be held responsible if her actions result in any violence in Kogi Central or any part of the state.

“Let it be clear that the security of every citizen in Kogi State, including that of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, remains a priority. However, the government will not tolerate anyone deliberately provoking crises and then crying wolf when confronted with the consequences of his or her actions.

“We call on the security agencies to take note of her reckless utterances and inflammatory actions that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the state. She should be held accountable for her blatant attempts to incite violence and cause unnecessary tension.’’