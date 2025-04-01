Killing of graduate: FCT CP orders state CID to take over investigations

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following the killing of a graduate identified as John Johnson by suspected herdsmen at Zhayidna, near Angwar Hakimi, Orozo in Abuja, FCT Police Commissioner of Police, Saka Adewale, has ordered the command’s State Investigations Department, SID, to take over the investigation

Residents of Orozo and youth organisation which the late John belonged to had revealed that the Boys Brigade member was brutally murdered Saturday night and his corpse dismembered.

A statement by command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said: ‘The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, has ordered a discreet investigation into the attack on a Boys Brigade camp in Zhayidna Village, Karshi, by unknown individuals on 29th March 2025.

“The attack resulted in the death of one camper, Johnson John, who was rushed to Karshi General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The investigation is ongoing, and community leaders are fully cooperating with the police to ensure the suspects are apprehended.

“For emergencies or to report suspicious activity, please contact the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883.

The Chief of Igala in Orozo, Amadu Zachariah had while confirming the attack, lamented the failure of security forces to apprehend the perpetrators.

He revealed that the Boys’ Brigade had initially set up camp in Zaina, but due to an impending rainstorm, the group decided to relocate to a nearby church for shelter.

According to Zachariah, two group leaders later returned to the original campsite to retrieve their belongings.

It was during this moment that suspected herdsmen ambushed them. One leader managed to escape, but tragically, Johnson was caught and killed.

Eyewitness account corroborated the narrative of Zachariah saying, “Unfortunately, that night, the weather took a turn for the worse, and they had to move the children to a nearby church for safety.

“After ensuring the children were settled, two of the group’s leaders went back to retrieve their belongings.

“On their way, they were ambushed by individuals suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. One of them managed to escape, but John Johnson was not so lucky.

“He was attacked, and by the time the villagers arrived in response to the survivor’s alert, Johnson had already been killed.

“Local authorities were promptly informed, and a police investigation commenced. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered that Fulani herdsmen residing in the area had fled, raising suspicions about their involvement.”