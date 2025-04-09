Just in: LP Caretaker Committee NEC meeting begins

Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP Vice Presidential Candidate, at the event.

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, has kickstarted its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The event which is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel has in attendance the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, the governor of Abia State, and Alex Oti, who are among those attending the event.

In her address of welcome, Senator Usman appealed to all party members, especially members of the “Former National Working Committee (NWC),” under the leadership of Julius Abure, to sheathe their swords and join in the process of rebuilding the party.”

…details later