Just in: FG backs protests; warns against destruction of national infrastructure

Ayodele Olawande

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed its support for the right of citizens, particularly young people, to protest, acknowledging their grievances and the importance of free expression.

However, the government issued a stern warning against any form of destruction of national infrastructure during protests, emphasising the need for peaceful demonstrations.

This statement was made by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja on Monday, in response to questions from Vanguard.

Olawande noted that while the government recognises the validity of the issues raised by protesters, it is crucial for demonstrations to remain peaceful and not escalate into violence or the destruction of public property.

Voicing his support for the right to protest, Olawande even mentioned that, had he the time, he would have joined the protests himself.

He said, “Everyone has the right to protest. In fact, if I had the time, I would join the protest myself. There is freedom of expression for all. The young people who are protesting have valid reasons—they see certain issues and feel the need to speak up. That’s why they are taking to the streets.

“However, while exercising this right, let it not escalate into something else. We will not allow anyone to destroy the infrastructural developments that support our economy and the progress we’ve made in this country.

“Yes, you have the right to speak, to come out and make your voice heard—even to stand by the roadside—but do not block the roads. Find a peaceful way to express your concerns; people will listen. If I have the opportunity, I’ll be there to speak with them as well.

“Protesting is a normal part of any society, and we are here to listen. No government is saying you shouldn’t protest—but there must be limits and a sense of responsibility.”