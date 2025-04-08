Just in: Diamond Bank founder, Pascal Dozie, dies at 85

Pascal Gabriel Dozie, founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, has died at the age of 85.

According to family sources, he died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025, just a day before his 86th birthday, after a battle with an age-related illness.

Dozie was best known as the founder of Diamond Bank, one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions before its merger with Access Bank. He served as the bank’s chairman before handing over leadership to his son, Uzoma Dozie.

Details later.