Johns Hopkins University: Sanwo-Olu, Soludo, Reno Omokri, others slam Obi over statement

Peter Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to comments made by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, and public analyst Reno Omokri, responding to former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s remarks at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

On April 24, 2025, at Johns Hopkins University, Peter Obi spoke on Nigeria’s dwindling economy and worsening poverty compared to China and Vietnam. Obi emphasized that in 1990, Nigeria had fewer poor people than China and Vietnam but now lags behind.

He argued that strong political leadership focusing on education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation is the critical difference between Nigeria and these nations.

Sanwo-Olu’s Reaction

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released via his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, titled Factually Addressing Mr. Peter Obi’s Criticism of Nigeria at Johns Hopkins University, criticized Obi’s remarks as “disparaging.”

Leaders abroad should market Nigeria positively, regardless of their stance on government policies.

Obi’s claims of worsening poverty were ironic given his record as governor.

During Obi’s tenure (2007–2014), Anambra’s poverty rate rose from 41.4% to 53.7%.

Sanwo-Olu praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements in Lagos and at the federal level, noting improvements in education, credit access, and poverty reduction.

Soludo’s Reaction

Governor Charles Soludo, via his X handle @CCSoludo, reinforced Sanwo-Olu’s claims, saying:

“Poverty more than doubled under Peter Obi, with over 50% of Ndi Anambra living in poverty during his tenure. Go and verify.”

Reno Omokri’s Reaction

Reno Omokri also criticized Obi, posting a photo of Obi distributing cash during an election period, accusing him of hypocrisy. Omokri stated:

“Going abroad to de-market Nigeria is a disservice. What Peter Obi said was unfortunate, especially given that youth political agitation is more prevalent among his supporters.”

He further accused Obi of contributing to divisive politics while previously campaigning against President Tinubu abroad.

Rotimi’s Reaction

Former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, took a broader stance, writing:

“Freedom of speech is fundamental in democracy. However, the real battle is Nigerians versus an administration that has plunged the nation into suffering.”

Amaechi criticized the Tinubu administration for inflation, youth unrest, and insecurity, suggesting the government had no credible achievements to defend.

Nigerian Citizens React

Ogunniyi Olusegun praised Reno Omokri, saying Obi’s remarks were damaging to his political image.

Faloye Oludare criticized Obi for implying Nigerian youths could easily be bribed.

Oludayo Alabi countered Omokri, accusing him of hypocrisy for earlier criticizing Tinubu abroad while now defending him and unfairly targeting Obi. Alabi highlighted worsened economic conditions under Tinubu’s administration.

Media Commentary (The Daily Courier)

An editorial highlighted that while Obi’s facts about poverty trends are accurate, comparing Nigeria to China, Indonesia, and Vietnam oversimplifies the situation.

Key points: Nigeria’s problems are systemic and require institutional reforms, not just leadership changes.

Obi’s speech lacked detailed policy proposals.

Sustainable development needs a shift from personality-driven politics to long-term policy and institutional strengthening.

The article concluded that Nigeria’s poverty crisis demands structural transformation, consistent policy, and investment in human capital development beyond merely electing different leaders.

Peter Obi’s remarks sparked a significant debate about patriotism, leadership, and Nigeria’s development path. While leadership quality matters, lasting change will require systemic reforms and a national focus on sustainable, inclusive development.