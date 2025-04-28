Japan, Nigeria sign two grant aid projects

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Government of Japan signed and exchanged letters with Nigeria on two major grant aid projects aimed at boosting start-up companies and entrepreneurial support facilities in Abuja.

The signing ceremony, took place on April 11 in Abuja, between the Counsellor of the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Mr. Hitoshi Kosaki, and the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to formalize two grants valued at 3.142 billion yen and 1.634 billion yen respectively.

The first project, “The Project for Improving the Environment to Support Startup Companies Addressing Social Issues,” aims to enhance Nigeria’s startup ecosystem, especially in sectors such as health, education, and agriculture.

The second project, “The Project for Development of Entrepreneurial Support Facilities in Abuja,” focuses on setting up a new SU Hub equipped with digital machine tools.

The goal, according to the document, is to promote the creation of manufacturing businesses and promote collaboration among stakeholders related to the investment environment surrounding SU companies.

The statement in part, “This cooperation aims to shape and strengthen the investment environment surrounding SU companies in the country by providing funds to funds established by the government of Indonesia and providing necessary cooperation for the development of systems that contribute to the sustainable growth of SU companies”.

Both projects align with Japan’s pledge at TICAD 8 in 2022 to promote business assistance that solves social issues in Africa.

In another development, Japan announced the winners of the prestigious Fifth Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize.

Dr. Abdoulaye Djimdé of Mali was awarded in the Medical Research category in recognition of his contributions to the treatment and control of malaria, training young researchers in African countries, and establishment of a network for collaborative malaria research in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), based in Switzerland, won in the Medical Services category in recognition of its achievements in the development and delivery of drugs and treatments for neglected diseases, especially African sleeping sickness.

The official awarding ceremony will take place during TICAD 9 in August 2025.