Japa: 7 routes you could use to relocate to U.S

By Adegboyega Adeleye

For those who are willing to relocate to United States of America legally and effectively, it is important to ascertain their eligibility for an immigrant visa.

If you do not have a family member and you want to permanently move to the United States of America, here are seven ways you can relocate to America the right way.

1. Student Visa

If you have no one to sponsor you and you have good grades, search for universities in the U.S to see which ones offer a scholarship to international students, and you can apply to these schools and relocate.

If you get it, you can study in the US and later find a US employer who can hire you to work in the US. Depending on the category, they may file a green card for you, and you can stay there.

2. Already in the US on a visitor’s visa

If you are already in the US on a visitor’s visa and have a credible fear that you will be harmed in your country or you think someone will hurt you, you can apply for asylum. With this, you do not need a family member, you just need to have a credible fear.

3. Already acquired a Bachelor’s Degree or a Master’s Degree in the STEM category

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. You can reach out to the U.S employer and see if they will hire you during the H1B forthcoming process.

4. PHD Degree or Extraordinary Ability Green Card

If you have a PHD Degree and you have good scholarly writings, you can apply for a National Interest Waiver, that also gives you a green card. There are a lot of geniuses who do not know how to use this, seemingly ignorant of the opportunity, but you can leverage it if you are qualified.

Similarly, if you are a star in your country and you have received an award or a medal, there is something called the Extraordinary Ability Green Card.

5. U-Visa

If you are in America on a Visitor’s visa or on a student’s visa, and you witness a crime or you are a victim of a crime not committed by a spouse, just by anybody, you may qualify for the U-Visa.

6. VAWA

If you are in the United States and your spouse is stopping all filings for you and you are being abused, you can actually, because of the abuse, file for VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) and get a green card.

7. Religious Visa

If you are in the United States via a visitor’s visa, you can also apply for a religious visa. With this, you go from obtaining a visitor’s visa to a religious visa. Eventually, after a while on the visitor’s visa, you get a green card, but for the religious visa, be careful because you have to work for a religious entity outside of the country and one inside the United States.

Vanguard News