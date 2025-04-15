Insecurity: Enugu LG boss embarks on forest clearing

Map of Enugu state

Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Chijioke Ezugwu, has embarked on massive clearance of forests in major roads in the area to combat ambushes by kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Similarly, he has established a community farm protection squad aimed at safeguarding agricultural areas and ensure that farmers could carry out their work without the constant fear of violence or destruction of crops.

A statement from his media adviser, Chief Kingsley Onyeji said the initiative was geared towards eliminating hiding spots for criminals and improving road safety.

According to him, by removing overgrown vegetations and ensuring that key routes were well-maintained, it effectively reduces the risk of road ambushes, making travel safer for residents and visitors alike.

“Uzo-Uwani has long been plagued by road ambushes, with criminals targeting travellers on key routes such as Ezukolo, Abbi, Nrobo, Nimbo roads and they have not only caused physical harm to individuals but have contributed to the general sense of insecurity within the communities.

“That is why the council hase undertaken the clearing of strategic roads to eliminate hiding spots for criminals and improve road safety.

“The chairman also created rapid response team within the neighbourhood watch equipped with vans and other modern communication systems and the team is designed to respond immediately to distress calls and emergency situations.”

Onyeji said the team has played a crucial role in minimizing the time between when threat was identified and when it was addressed thereby reducing the opportunity for criminals to operate undetected.

“The team was trained to handle various types of emergencies, from violent attack to robberies and road accidents. Their quick action has helped contain many incidents before they could escalate into larger, more violent confrontations, enssuring that the community remains safe and secure at all times.”

He said that other security measures taken by the council chairman include, “Recruitment and restructuring of neighbourhood watch, establishment of community farm protection squads, enhancement of intelligence gathering, procurement of security equipment, strengthening collaboration with formal security agencies, community sensitization and stakeholders engagement.”

He added that the council chairman has been at the forefront of tackling the persistent security challenges that have plagued his area and has, since assumption of office, implemented series of multifaceted and innovative security initiatives aimed at improving security, especially in ritual and agricultural areas that have long been vulnerable to criminal activities.

“To this end, he has also charged traditional rulers in the area to avoid engaging in any form of land deals with foreigners who later turn out to be criminals and attack their people, warning that henceforth, any traditional ruler seen to be involved in such unwholesome practice would be decisively delt with. “