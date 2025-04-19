I’ll not hesitate to sign kidnappers’ death warrant – Okpebholo

Okpebholo

…CP rules out reprisals over Uromi killings

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has said that he would not hesitate to sign a death warrant if a convicted kidnapper in the state, as prescribed by the law.

He therefore called on those still involved to stop the criminal acts.

Governor Okpebholo made this declaration at a stakeholders’ session at the Uromi Town Hall in Esan North East local government area where he had an interactive session with leaders and members of the Arewa community in Esan land.

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) had passed a bill amending the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law (and Related Matters 2013) that prescribes the death penalty for kidnappers and mandates the confiscation and demolition of properties used in the commission of their crimes.

Okoebholo said “I take the issue of insecurity seriously and will not bend the rules but apply them strictly. The new law in the State permits us to demolish their properties and confiscate their lands. We will build vigilante team offices on those lands.

“We will bring kidnappers to the public and execute them to show our seriousness, according to the laws already passed by the EDHA. I will not be afraid to sign it,” he declared.

“The kind of security we want to have in the State is one where security remnants women are paid salaries, unlike before where the people will just put on uniforms without being paid. We are going to employ vigilante teams and pay them salaries and stop people from just putting on their uniforms.

“These people will work with security agencies and they will be trained on how to fight crimes and handle criminals. I will not wait until campaign time to solve your problems. I will start to address the problems facing our people in the market, and everywhere.

“It is time to start profiling people from other States who claim to be from the North and ensure they don’t spoil your name. We will fence the market, put streetlights, and build abattoirs for those who kill cows. We want to secure the people of Edo State.”

Governor Okpebholo said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu loves the North and has been very supportive to ensure that the Uromi killing didn’t lead to more destruction.

Alhaji Bawa Umar, chairman of Arewa in Edo Central, thanked the Governor and the Onojie of Uromi for the peace that has been restored.

He noted that the Governor is doing well in terms of security in the State and the Arewa community will support his administration to ensure it succeeds.

Chairman of Uromi Cattle Market, Alhaji Isah Muhammad, thanked the Governor for the way he handled the Uromi incident which he said helped to bring down the tension in the area.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika said that there will not be any reprisal attacks arising from the killing of the 16 hunters in Uromi be ause of the actions taken by the state government and security agencies.

He gave the assurance during his visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State council.

Mr. Agbonika said the state governor has done a lot in dousing the tension that would have arose from the killing by leading a delegation to the North to see the families of the deceased

“I can tell you that a lot of measures have been taken about the Uromi case and we can say that, we are not expecting any reprisal attacks in respect of the Uromi incident.

“The governor of Edo state, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has done a lot on Uromi case alone because when I first came, we went to Uromi together. Before then, he went to Kano State and to console with the people of Kano State and to ask them to talk to their people in Edo State not to carry out any attack and as a matter of fact, I can tell you that because of his visit, he succeeded in convincing the governor of Kano State to come to Edo State.

“And so, the deputy governor of Kano State paid a visit to Edo State and on behalf of the government of Kano state and we went to Uromi, we spoke with all the stakeholders in Uromi, including the Hausa community, the Esan community, and you could tell that, that visit alone and all the actions that the governor took have been able to appease the people and has set the records right.

“We can be sure that there is going to be peace there and in addition to that, I felt that we could not just stay on Uromi alone, we also have the neighbouring communities that also have a high number of northern settlers.

“So, I stayed back and I went around to all the state. I went up to Igara. I went to Auchi and I met the communities there and of course, I told them that what has happened has happened and that we must continue to live in peace.

“And I have been assured by their leaders that they are going to continue to live in peace as they have been living.

“So, I think that problem is solved”, Agbonika said.