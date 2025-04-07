Ikwuano/Ikot Ekpene road now a death trap, Ubani tells Tinubu

—Seeks urgent intervention

By Henry Ojelu

Prominent legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr. Monday Ubani, has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging his urgent intervention in the long-abandoned Ikwuano/Ikot Ekpene Road project, which links communities in Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

In the letter dated April 7, 2025, Dr. Ubani lamented the continuous neglect of the road, describing it as a “death trap” and a major hindrance to economic and social activities in the region.

The project, originally awarded in 2019 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been stalled for years despite intermittent funding interventions, including by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Dr. Ubani recounted multiple visits to the project’s contractor, Hartland Construction Company, who gave varying excuses including funding constraints and weather conditions.

“After the rainy season of last year, they promised full resumption of work, but the pace not only slowed, it eventually halted,” he wrote.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the road as a critical link between Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States, Ubani emphasized the devastating impact of its poor state on commerce, agriculture, education, and general livelihood.

“For over twenty years, our people have endured unbearable suffering on this route,” he noted, adding that the region now feels “clearly disadvantaged and neglected.”

Calling on President Tinubu to activate the Renewed Hope Agenda in the region, Dr. Ubani urged the President to direct the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, to investigate and ensure immediate resumption and completion of the road project.

“The people of Ikwuano will be eternally grateful if your administration addresses this critical matter before the rains return and worsen an already dire situation,” he concluded.

The letter was also copied to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

The plea comes amid growing frustration from affected communities, who say they can no longer remain silent as similar projects in other regions receive faster attention.