I know where I’m going is bigger – 2Baba

By Ayo Onikoyi

Legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba has opened up in a candid interview with B2G Network, offering rare insights into his personal life, mindset, and how he stays grounded despite the pressures of fame.

When it comes to his wellness routine, the acclaimed singer said

“I drink water a lot and I mind my business a lot,” he said with a smile. “I don’t have any die-hard routine, no gym routine. Once in a while, I jog, and when I perform on stage, that’s my exercise. I just try to rest as much as I can.”

2Baba also emphasized the importance of personal accountability in navigating life’s challenges.

“Part of the answer is accepting responsibility for your actions. That is the key. You don’t have to deceive yourself—when you do, na yourself you dey deceive,” he stated firmly.

The conversation took a reflective turn as he spoke about dealing with public scrutiny and criticism.

“Sometimes when people talk, you become the subject of jokes and malicious comments. It hurts, it gets to you. But you have to understand that this is the way of the world. Try and grow some thick skin,” he said. “I just tell myself, ‘I know where I’m going is bigger than all these things