I can’t guarantee safety of anyone visiting Benue without my knowledge – Gov Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has warned that he would not guarantee the safety of any person or group coming to the state without his knowledge.

He urged those considering such visits to reconsider their decision in their interest and safety.

The governor also cautioned anyone planning to visit the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in the state to get prior approval from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, before embarking on such visits.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula with the caption “Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State.”

Part of the statement read: “The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, wishes to inform the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state today.

“He is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state.

“Therefore, he strongly advises against any group or high-profile individual(s) attempting to enter the state for any kind of visit that may generate political assemblies without prior approval.

“For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed.

“Also the public is to note that all individuals or groups intending to visit IDPs in Benue State must first seek and obtain written permission from Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA.

“We urge security agents and the public to take note of this announcement and maintain peace and order in the state.”