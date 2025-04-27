HURIWA raises concerns over alleged secret funding of Tinubu’s 2027 campaign

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised concerns over what it described as a “covert campaign machinery” for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, allegedly being funded by senior officials within the Presidency.

In a press statement released on Sunday and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the civil rights group accused unnamed top aides and ministers of using state resources and public funds to organize endorsement rallies and premature campaign activities across the country.

HURIWA pointed to several events organized by senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), such as the Senate President, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and some governors, as evidence of abuse of public office for political purposes.

“These political rallies, disguised as ‘endorsement events,’ are essentially illegal pre-election campaigns financed with taxpayer money,” Onwubiko stated. “It is troubling that members of the National Assembly and some defecting opposition figures are using constituency project funds to support these endorsements.”

The group also expressed concerns about recent defections from opposition parties to the APC, calling them “political manoeuvres” rather than genuine acts of conviction. It suggested these defections were part of efforts to consolidate support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambitions.

HURIWA further criticized a recent statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who distanced the Presidency from the billboards and early campaigns, describing it as a public relations attempt to shield the Presidency from accountability.

“The disclaimer from the Presidency is simply cosmetic. If the President truly had no knowledge of these early campaigns, why have no actions been taken against those responsible?” Onwubiko asked.

In an earlier statement, Onanuga had warned individuals and groups involved in mounting campaign billboards to cease, citing the legal restrictions on early campaigning for the 2027 general elections. He affirmed that President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima did not support any campaign that violated the electoral laws.

However, HURIWA argued that the actions of key public officials indicate that they believe they are above the law, citing the control of the APC over the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and law enforcement agencies as factors that may shield them from accountability.

The group called on INEC, the judiciary, and civil society organizations to act in defense of Nigeria’s democracy, urging them to address and curtail early campaign violations before they set a dangerous precedent for the future.

“Without immediate action, we risk allowing incumbents to exploit public resources and institutions for personal political gain, long before elections even begin,” HURIWA warned.