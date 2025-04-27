Hojlund rescues point for Man United in 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s English midfielder #08 Alex Scott (L) vies with Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder #18 Casemiro during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on April 27, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Rasmus Hojlund saved Manchester United from a third successive Premier League defeat with a last-gasp equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against 10-man Bournemouth.

Ruben Amorim’s struggling side were rocked by Antoine Semenyo’s first half opener at the Vitality Stadium.

The turning point came with 20 minutes left when Bournemouth forward Evanilson was controversially sent off.

Initially booked for his tackle on Noussair Mazraoui, Evanilson was dismissed when the punishment was upgraded after VAR intervention even though he appeared to slip before making contact with the United defender.

On the brink of a fourth loss in their last five league matches, United scrambled an equaliser through Hojlund deep into stoppage-time.

With bitter rivals Liverpool aiming to secure a 20th English title by avoiding defeat against Tottenham later on Sunday, United headed home grateful to have avoided more embarrassment in a wretched campaign.

But despite Hojlund’s late leveller, it was hardly an encouraging display from moribund United, who are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

Liverpool will move level with United as England’s joint most successful top-flight club when they are crowned champions.

United haven’t won the title since 2013 and the aim at Old Trafford next season is merely to get back into the top five, rather than battling with Liverpool for a 21st crown.

Amorim this week insisted he has “no regrets” about joining United despite questioning whether he should have delayed his arrival.

But Amorim has endured a torrid time since arriving from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

United have managed just six top-flight wins under the Portuguese coach, are guaranteed to record their lowest points total in the Premier League era and could record the club’s worst finish since they were relegated in 1973-74.

The Europa League is United’s last chance to finish the season on a high, with a semi-final first leg at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

They will have to improve significantly on this performance to get past the highflying La Liga side.

– United leave it late –

Amorim made five changes after last weekend’s defeat against Wolves, with left-back Luke Shaw deployed as a makeshift central defender in his first start since February 2024.

United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo found space to test Bournemouth keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a curler in the early stages.

Alejandro Garnacho went close with a fierce strike that flashed wide from the edge of the area.

But United’s promising start proved a mirage in the south-coast sunshine as Semenyo put Bournemouth ahead in the 23rd minute.

Given a difficult pass by Shaw, the panicked Patrick Dorgu conceded possession and Evanilson flicked it onto Ghana midfielder Semenyo, who drilled a clinical finish into the bottom corner for his 11th goal this season.

Garnacho almost hauled United level when Bruno Fernandes’s pass was misjudged by Illia Zabarnyi, allowing the winger to race clear for a shot that Kepa did well to tip over.

Dango Ouattara nearly deceived United’s out of position keeper Andre Onana with an audacious shot that smacked off the post.

United were given a lifeline by Evanilson’s 70th minute red card, with Bournemouth furious as referee Peter Bankes changed his decision to a red card after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Amorim’s men still looked destined to leave empty-handed as nine minutes’ stoppage-time ticked away.

But in the 96th minute, Shaw’s cross was flicked on by Manuel Ugarte and Hojlund poked home from close-range to spare United’s blushes.

