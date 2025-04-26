Healthcare services receives boost as Katsina, EHA Clinics sign deal

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IT was a boost and renewed hope as the Katsina State Government and EHA Clinics, Tuesday, signed a deal through a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to advance Universal Health Coverage, UHC, across the State.

This Public-Private Partnership aims to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Katsina residents. Leveraging its EHACare platform and deep expertise in digital health, EHA Clinics will support Katsina State in implementing innovative data-driven tools designed to improve patient outcomes, streamline beneficiary management by eliminating redundancies, and expand access to care, particularly for vulnerable populations. As part of this partnership, EHA Clinics will also manage select Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) using its proven EHA REACH Clinics model, which includes recruiting and training health workers to deliver quality, accessible care at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking MoU with the Katsina State Government in Asokoro, Abuja, with the Governor of Katsina State Dikko Umar Radda, being present along with other senior government officials of the State, including his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Commissioner for Health, Honorable Musa Adamu Funtua; Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs and Development Partners, Barrister Maryam Sodangi.

EHA Clinics has invested significantly in developing digital clinical guidelines and integrating artificial intelligence tools that enhance predictive diagnostics, preventive care, and the efficient management of health systems.

The initiative also includes patient feedback tools, supply chain optimization, and the integration of a beneficiary enrollment system linked with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Katsina State Government will provide infrastructural support through its ongoing PHC revitalization program, ensure regulatory oversight, and lead community-based enrollment and outreach efforts via the Katsina State Contributory Health Management Agency (KTSCHMA).

EHA Clinics continues to champion digital innovation in healthcare, working with governments and partners to build equitable health systems across Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, emphasized the timeliness of the agreement.

Yahaya’s remarks underscored the government’s commitment to revitalizing primary healthcare infrastructure and deepening community-level service delivery across the state

“This MoU is coming at a time when the state government is investing significant resources to ensure we have one functional PHC per ward.”

Also, the VP, Business Development, EHA Clinics, Abdulkareem Iyamu, said: “We are proud to enter into a Public-Private Partnership with the Katsina State Government to build a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system.

“Through this collaboration, we will not only digitize care processes but also use advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and bring lifesaving services closer to the people who need them most, which aligns with His Excellency’s vision.”

EHA Clinics is a technology-driven primary healthcare provider delivering quality, patient-centered services across Nigeria. Through its EHACare platform, the organization leverages digital health solutions to support governments, partners, and communities in providing timely, data-informed care.