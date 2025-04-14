Hardship: Nigerians now rent party dresses, shoes to cut costs

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

With the present state of the country’s economy, two to three square meals is a miracle, let alone buying expensive shoes and clothes, just for a party.

Economy&Lifestyle has discovered that many Nigerians now rent ready-made aso ebi materials and shoes to attend parties.

So, appearances to parties these days may not require a huge sum of money afterall.

Envying someone who is looking expensive, at a party, is not a great idea now, because all you might be seeing is ‘borrow pose’.

Miss Jane Omotunde, a trader, said she had rented a ready-made lace material gown to attend a party, a few months ago.

“It was a school alumni get-together.

“In such parties you get to meet your old friends and you wouldn’t want them to get the impression that you are passing through hard times, due to your appearance.

“I was contemplating on what to wear when I came across a clothes and shoe rental advert online.

“I quickly opened the link and ordered a gown and a pair of shoes.

“With N30,000, I got a dress and shoes.

“I only know of wedding gown rentals. I never knew you could rent a party gown, shoes, jewelry, and even a wig.

“The cost of clothing materials and sewing alone would gulp over N150,000 from me just to attend one party. The cost of the shoe isn’t there yet.”

Mr. Marvelous Enuekwe , a Point of Sale agent, noted that the trend has been widely accepted as people no longer value keeping expensive shoes or clothes, especially when you don’t always need them.

“People rent anything rentable nowadays. The quest for luxury has reduced as many are concerned with how to eat, pay bills, rents and take care of the family.

“Many people don’t also sew expensive clothes because it is not every day you have a party to attend and you can’t wear only one clothes to every party.

“That is why you see most men. If they have a very important event to attend, they rent shoes and clothes at affordable prices and return them when they are done using them.

“I have friends who do such and know a few people who are into the renting business too.”

Findings by Economy&Lifestyle showed that dresses , shoes, and jewelry for all occasions can be rented, and there are various online shops rendering such services.

Dresses made of aso-oke, lace of different kinds, silk, dinner gowns, and head gear, among others, can be rented for a price ranging from N5,000 to N200,000 above.

Also, foot wears for different occasions are rented for N5,000 above.

Mrs. Oluchi Okonkwo, a fashion designer, explained that some of these clothes that are rented out are being bought from owners who have worn them for traditional wedding ceremonies or important events.

“Some of the styles made cannot be worn to ordinary places like church, naming ceremonies, among others.

“You don’t want to dress more than the celebrant of such an occasion.

“So instead of the dress just lying there in the wardrobe, they sell it to people who need it or rent it out.

“Most of these celebrities you see wearing weird costume made gowns, they rent them.

“Even on social media, some people rent most of the clothes they use in photo shoots they post online.

“I don’t blame most of them. The cost of sewing materials up to thread and needle is high.

“And we can’t say because of that we shouldn’t look good and make ourselves happy.

“People no longer worry about buying expensive things. They are after food and bills.

“Since these exotic clothes are worn once in a while , they opt for renting them.

“This also serves as another means of survival for people like us in the business.

“I rent aso-oke dresses of various kinds for children and adults, lace gowns, dinner gowns, and so on.

“Many customers use them for photo shoots, especially couples.

“Some ladies even rent gowns for wedding engagements or traditional weddings instead of sewing something they won’t wear after that day and wasting money.

“People are cutting costs by all means.”