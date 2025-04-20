Gunmen abduct seven travellers in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Eight gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped seven travelers along Obbo-Aiyegunle road in Ekiti local government council area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened over the weekend when the victims were passengers travelling from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to Offa town in the Offa local government council area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen suddenly blocked the Obbo-Ayegunle road and, at gunpoint, stopped the Sienna Bus, branded Olumoh Bus, a transport business enterprise based in Offa with registration no KW FFA 50 XD.

In the operation that lasted about twenty minutes, the gunmen ordered seven of the passengers into the thick forests and left three children on the bus.

Secretary of the Transport Company, Mr Mukaila Ogunlade, who was contacted for reaction, confirmed the incident.

“The incident truly happened. In fact, we are just coming from Osi Police Station. The bus left the park with five passengers, but the oldest of the children that were left behind told us that two more people later joined them on the way. Presently, we are looking for seven people,” he said.

Ogunlade further explained that the attack occurred in the Obbo-Aiyegunle area, a region that has experienced increased security concerns recently.

I was also contacted by the State police commissioner, Mr. Adekemi Ojo, who confirmed the incident and stated that police operatives had swung into action to rescue victims.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by the police boss, Mr. Ojo, signed by the police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said that the three children had been rescued.

The statement reads, “The Kwara State Police Command confirms an incident of abduction that occurred at about 1830 hrs on Saturday, April 19, 2025, along Obbo-Aiyegunle/Osi Road, Ekiti Local Government Area.”

“Armed hoodlums, numbering about eight, reportedly intercepted a Sienna bus with registration number FFA 50 XD heading to Offa from Abuja and forcefully abducted seven occupants, including the driver.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives, in collaboration with local Vigilantes, responded swiftly to the scene.

“The vehicle was recovered to the nearest police formation. During a coordinated search of the surrounding bush, three children aged between 2 and 12 years were located and safely rescued.”

The statement added, “One of the children was able to give the police detailed information about her guardian, and he was contacted; the three rescued children have been reunited with their relatives.

“The Kwara Command has intensified efforts through discreet investigation, intelligence gathering, and sustained bush combing to track down the perpetrators and secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, assures the public that the Command remains fully committed to the safety and protection of all residents and urges anyone with useful information to report through the established channels of the Kwara police command.”

Vanguard News.