Gridlock: Lagos creates 3,941 new parking slots to ease traffic

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced the creation of 3,941 new parking slots across key locations as part of its strategy to tackle traffic congestion and curb illegal parking in the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during a media briefing to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Osiyemi explained that the initiative aims to provide safe and organized parking alternatives, thereby improving vehicular flow and reducing roadside obstructions.

“The new parking facilities are designed to accommodate thousands of vehicles and offer residents structured options instead of parking indiscriminately,” he said.

The Commissioner highlighted the role of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), which was established to enforce proper parking regulations, eliminate obstructions, and promote voluntary compliance with state parking policies.

He further revealed that the state has been zoned into five parking areas—Ikeja, Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island, and Surulere—to streamline parking operations and address area-specific challenges.

Additionally, 669 parking signages have been installed on major roads to guide motorists to designated zones, enhancing user convenience and contributing to a more organized urban traffic system.

Osiyemi urged all road users to adhere to the designated parking areas to avoid penalties and reiterated the state government’s dedication to improving infrastructure and public services for a better quality of life.