God told me RCCG council will hold meetings on the moon – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye says God revealed to him that the church’s governing council will one day hold a meeting on the moon.

Speaking during the April edition of the Holy Ghost Congress, the 83-year-old cleric said that although the prophecy may sound unbelievable, he is confident it will come to pass.

“I am not doubting God, I know with Him all things are possible. But He told me, and I told some of my people, that a day is coming when the RCCG Governing Council will hold their meeting on the moon. I know that does not make sense, but then, that is God,” Adeboye said.

The respected preacher also recounted how God once told him he would own a city, despite living at the time in a single-room apartment in Mushin, Lagos.

“Just like He said to me not to ask for a house, I have decided to build a city. He was talking to somebody living in a room in Mushin. When I shared with those people who were with me then, they all laughed. They are still laughing because they can see what God is doing,” he added.

Vanguard News