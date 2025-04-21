Germany ends 3-yr fast-track citizenship pathway for immigrants

Germany has scrapped the fast-track citizenship option that allowed well-integrated immigrants to become German citizens after just three years.

The decision brings an end to a policy introduced by the previous coalition government made up of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

This now-abolished route was designed for immigrants with advanced German language skills and a proven track record of contributing to society—through education, volunteering, or professional achievement.

It was intended as a reward for those who had shown exceptional integration into German life. However, the policy sparked backlash from conservative lawmakers.

Members of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), were among the strongest critics.

They argued that granting citizenship after just three years was overly generous.

CDU and CSU lawmakers described the process as “turbo naturalisation,” insisting that it failed to offer a sufficient timeframe to fully evaluate long-term integration.

Now, under the newly formed CDU/CSU-SPD coalition, the three-year route has been officially discontinued.

Despite the change, Germany will continue with its reformed five-year citizenship pathway, introduced in 2024.

This remains the standard route to naturalisation and is regarded as a more balanced approach.

Applicants must demonstrate at least B1-level German language proficiency, have lived in the country for five consecutive years, and show signs of social integration—through work, study, or community involvement.

This replaced the previous eight-year rule, making citizenship somewhat more accessible without lowering core integration standards.

Meanwhile, the legalisation of dual citizenship for non-EU nationals, another key reform from 2024, will remain in place. Previously, most immigrants from outside the European Union had to renounce their original nationality to become German citizens.

That restriction has now been lifted—a move that has been widely welcomed by long-standing immigrant communities, particularly the Turkish diaspora.

The new coalition has also ruled out revoking German citizenship from dual nationals, even in cases involving extremism or anti-democratic behaviour.

Although the CDU/CSU had previously pushed for such revocation powers, especially targeting those who support terrorism or antisemitism, the SPD stood firmly against it.

Instead, the government said it will explore “stricter deportation measures” for non-citizens involved in such acts—ensuring that current citizens, including those with dual nationality, are not affected.

