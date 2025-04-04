Funke Akindele once paid me N90k after 1 month on set – Actor Ijoba Lande

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ijoba Lande, has alleged that he was paid only N90,000 after spending an entire month working on a set with renowned actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele.

In a video shared online, the skit maker recounted his experience, revealing that he had joined Akindele’s production team at Amen Estate with excitement but did not negotiate a fee beforehand.

He had hoped that the opportunity would provide him with greater exposure and lead to more collaborations in the future.

According to him, upon his arrival on set, a team member identified as Wendy handed him a document outlining his payment terms.

“I will not lie; I was excited that I wanted to go and work with Aunty Funke, so I didn’t bother to charge her, so it won’t look like she won’t work with me again,” he explained.

He said he was surprised when he discovered the document stated his monthly salary would be N90,000.

Despite his reservations, he signed it, believing the issue might be reconsidered later.

However, at the end of the month, he received only the agreed-upon amount, with no adjustments.

“Aunty Funke Akindele, when I went to work for her for a whole month at Amen Estate. For a whole month, Funke Akindele did not give me 150,000. I swear by the name of Almighty God,” he stated.

He advised aspiring entertainers not to idolise established figures at the expense of their own worth.

“The reason why I am saying this is for all you upcoming. Anybody that wants to use you, don’t see them as God,” he cautioned.

Reflecting on his decision, he noted that a lack of formal education contributed to his situation.

“When I got there, someone who introduced self as Wendy brought a document, and I was asked to sign. After reading, I saw that every month, I would be collecting 90,000, and I was already there. It is good to be educated. Had it been I am properly educated, I wouldn’t have signed it. At first, I thought it was nothing until the month ended and they paid me 90,000 for a whole month.”

