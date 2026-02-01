‘Funke Akindele called, told me not to mention her name in interviews’ – Kunle Afolayan

Award-winning filmmaker and creative entrepreneur Kunle Afolayan has shared details of a tense phone conversation with actress and producer Funke Akindele, following controversy over his remarks on film promotion strategies in Nollywood.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE News on Sunday, Afolayan revealed that Akindele personally reached out after media reports suggested he had dismissed colleagues who promote their movies through dance-driven campaigns.

“She called, and she said, ‘I know you don’t like me, but don’t mention my name in your interviews,’ she was yelling, and she dropped the phone after that,” Afolayan said.

He described the accusation as surprising, given their long-standing personal and professional relationship.

“It was weird, and I’m like, where is this coming from. She’s like a sister to me. In Unilag, I would go to her hostel, her sister is also my friend, so I am not sure where this is coming from,” he said.

Afolayan stressed that his comments were taken out of context, insisting he never criticised Akindele or any filmmaker who adopts aggressive promotional tactics.

“I never said anything was wrong with it. For me, it’s draining. I have absolutely nothing against it. I’m just saying what I will not do,” he stated.

He explained that his remarks were made during a film business forum attended by cinema operators, where discussions centered on profitability and sustainability for filmmakers.

“The honest truth is, it was a forum, it was a film business forum, and we had the cinema operators there, and the cinema operators were asking me, when are you coming back to cinema, and I said, I can’t come to cinema if you cannot guarantee that I will make substantial money,” he said.

Addressing Akindele directly, Afolayan expressed disappointment over the backlash that followed.

“If for any reason she feels offended, I’m sorry,” he said. “But one thing she has done, which I think is totally wrong, and I would never do this kind of a thing, is to use social media rats to come after whoever it is.”

Despite the controversy, Afolayan acknowledged Akindele’s success and influence, describing her growth as deliberate and strategic.

“I clearly said to them (young filmmakers), that if you want to adopt a model that I think will work for you

now, then follow Funke Akindele’s model,” he said.



“Funke started at a younger age, and then she did Jenifa with minimal budget, rolling resources, and from then, look at Funke’s brand now, she has grown.”

Beyond the dispute, Afolayan highlighted the strong performance of Aníkúlápó Season Two on Netflix, revealing the project has exceeded expectations.

“So far, as of yesterday (Saturday), it’s top number one in Nigeria. It’s already number one most watched film after 24 hours,” he said, adding that Seasons Two and Three were shot back-to-back.

He also dismissed claims that Netflix had exited Nigeria, clarifying the difference between commissioning and acquisition.

“Netflix didn’t go anywhere. They stopped commissioning. They didn’t stop acquiring,” Afolayan said.



“They are still buying content. There are films licensed for ten years.”

Reflecting on his recent role curating screenings of his late father Ade Love’s films for Oyo State’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Afolayan described the experience as deeply emotional.

“For me, it was an emotional celebration. You cannot celebrate Oyo without celebrating the people who started the industry,” he said.

As debates continue over marketing styles, cinema economics, and distribution models, Afolayan insisted his position was never personal.

“I have absolutely nothing against her. She’s my sister. We grew up together,” he said