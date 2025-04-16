Full list of phones WhatsApp will no longer work on from May 2025

If you’ve been hanging onto your trusty old phones, it might soon be time to say goodbye—at least to WhatsApp.

From May 5, 2025, the popular messaging app will no longer be supported on several older smartphones due to changes in its compatibility with outdated operating systems.

Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, explained, “The changes are part of regular updates to ensure the app stays secure and functional while working with newer phones.”

While the update won’t affect the vast majority of users, those still using devices over a decade old could find themselves cut off.

In fact, only a small number of users who’ve managed to keep their phones running for that long will need to worry.

If that sounds like you, it’s worth checking whether your phone is on the list.

iPhones Losing Support:

iOS versions earlier than 15.1

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Although some iPhones can be updated to meet the new requirement, these specific models can only be upgraded to iOS 12.5.7, which is no longer compatible with WhatsApp’s latest version.

These phones were originally released in 2013 and 2014.

Android Phones Affected (since January 1, 2025)

The first wave of WhatsApp incompatibility hit on January 1, 2025, when the app dropped support for Android’s KitKat OS and older versions.

While a few KitKat devices may still work with a system update, many older models no longer receive updates from their manufacturers.

These include:

Samsung:

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola:

Moto G (1st Gen)

Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC:

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG:

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Sony:

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

Both the standard WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business apps are affected, as they share the same system requirements.

How to Know If You’re in the Clear

If your iPhone runs iOS 15 or later or your Android device is on Android 5.0 or above, you’re in the safe zone—WhatsApp will keep working, and you’ll continue receiving new features and updates. But if your device hasn’t been updated in years or sits on the edge of compatibility, it’s worth double-checking before May sneaks up on you.

What to Do If Your Phone Is on the List

1. Back Up Your Chats

Before making any changes, save your conversations! Use Google Drive (for Android) or iCloud (for iPhone) to back up your WhatsApp chats so you can easily restore them on a new device.

2. Check for Updates

Your phone might still be able to upgrade to a supported OS. Head to your settings and see if a software update is available. If it is—great! Update and you’re good to go.

3. Time for an Upgrade?

If your device can’t update any further, it may be time to part ways. Don’t worry—there are budget-friendly smartphones out there that fully support WhatsApp and won’t break the bank. We know it’s hard to say goodbye (we’ve been there too).

