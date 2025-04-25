Full List: 41 countries get 90-day US entry without visa

Citizens of 41 countries can now travel to the United States without a visa for up to 90 days, thanks to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

This program allows eligible travelers to visit the U.S. for tourism or business purposes without undergoing the traditional visa application process.

Countries under the VWP include: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

How Does It Work?

Under the VWP, travelers from these countries can stay in the U.S. for 90 days or less without a visa, provided the visit is for tourism or business. However, they must secure an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before their trip.

Those who still wish to obtain a visa, or who do not meet the VWP requirements, can apply for a B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourism) visa through the usual process.

Who Must Still Apply for a Visa?

Despite being citizens of VWP countries, some individuals must apply for a U.S. visa under the Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015. This applies to:

Citizens who have visited or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.

Citizens who have visited Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.

on or after January 12, 2021. Dual nationals of a VWP country and Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.

Importance of ESTA

ESTA is an automated system managed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

It determines the eligibility of travelers under the VWP. A valid ESTA approval is mandatory for VWP travelers and must be obtained before boarding their flight or vessel bound for the U.S.

Travelers are advised to apply for ESTA early to avoid any delays or denial of entry.

Vanguard News