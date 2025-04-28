Fleeing woman arrested for poisoning 65-yr-old man to death in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman, Mrs. Adeola Adewale, for allegedly poisoning 65-year-old Mr. Adebayo to death in a service apartment in the Abule-Egba area of the State.

According to a press statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that on March 27, 2025, Adeola and Mr. Adebayo rented a service apartment. a few hours later, Adeola left the apartment with Adebayo’s car and personal belongings, informing the housekeeper that she would return shortly.

Hours later, during a routine check, the lifeless body of Mr. Adebayo was discovered in the apartment with an empty syringe, two empty cans of malt drink, and two bottles of water foundd in the apartment.

CSP Hundeyin confirmed that the suspect was apprehended on April 26, 2025, in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos and confessed to the crime.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a recent homicide case reported at the Oko-Oba Division.

“On March 29, 2025, the Command received a report of the murder of an unidentified man at a service apartment in the Abule Egba area. Preliminary investigations revealed that on March 27, 2025, at about 5:20 p.m., an unidentified female, in the company of the deceased, rented a service apartment. A few hours later, she left the premises with the deceased’s car and personal belongings, informing the housekeeper that she would return shortly.

“However, during a routine check on March 28, 2025, the lifeless body of the male victim was discovered in the apartment. At the scene, investigators recovered an empty syringe, two empty cans of malt drink, and two bottles of water. The body was subsequently evacuated and deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) mortuary for autopsy, while an intensive investigation began to locate the fleeing suspect.

“Following detailed and painstaking investigation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), the suspect was apprehended at about 9:30 p.m. on April 26, 2025, in the Oko-Oba area. She identified herself as Adeola Adewale, female, 35 years old.

“During interrogation, Adeola confessed to administering a malt drink laced with a poisonous substance to the deceased, which led to his death. Further investigations confirmed the identity of the deceased as Mr. Adebayo, male, aged 65.

The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue to uncover further details surrounding the incident. Updates will be provided in due course.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterates the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. He also warned that anyone involved in criminal activities will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.”