Military arrests 65-yr-old woman supplying drugs to Boko Haram

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under Operation DESERT SANITY V have arrested a 65-year-old suspected drug dealer, Hauwa Abulazeez, in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspect is alleged to have supplied cannabis sativa to Boko Haram terrorists operating across Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu, and Gaya villages, acting as a key conduit for distribution in several communities within the Theatre.Lt. Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of OPHK, said the arrest followed credible intelligence on January 23, 2026.

“Preliminary investigations show the suspect sourced the drugs from Sarti Baruwa, Taraba State, and transported them through established supply routes,” he explained.

During the operation, troops recovered 14 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa weighing approximately 30 kilograms, disrupting resources intended to sustain terrorists.

and criminal activities.

The suspect is in custody undergoing preliminary investigation, while follow-up operations continue to dismantle the wider trafficking network.

“The interception denies Boko Haram crucial resources, reduces criminal influence, and reinforces security across the region,” Lt. Col. Uba said, reaffirming OPHK’s commitment to sustained intelligence-driven operations to achieve lasting peace and stability in the North East.