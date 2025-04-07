Five passengers abducted by pirates on Rivers waterways

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Suspected pirates have abducted at least five passengers along the Port Harcourt-Bille waterways in Rivers State, taking them to an unknown destination.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday. According to the group, the attack occurred over the weekend and was reported by members of its One Million Youth Volunteers Network of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters in the Bille community area.

Executive Director of YEAC, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said the victims were traveling by boat from Port Harcourt to Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area when the attack occurred. The pirates, reportedly armed and operating a speedboat equipped with a 200HP engine, intercepted the passenger boat and abducted five individuals.

“As of Monday morning when the incident was reported to our centre, the whereabouts of the kidnapped passengers remained unknown,” Dr. Fyneface said.

The organization has called on the Rivers State Police Command and other relevant security agencies to act swiftly to secure the safe release of the abducted passengers. It also urged Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), Sole Administrator of the state, to prioritize security and the protection of lives and property along the waterways.

Efforts to reach the Rivers State Police Command for confirmation were unsuccessful, as calls to the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, went unanswered.