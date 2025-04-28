FG to launch Procurement Certification Programme to curb corruption

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — IN an effort to curb corruption in procurement processes, the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, on Monday, announced that it will on Wednesday, launch the National Procurement Certification Programme, NPCP.

The Director General of the BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He described the NPCP, as a landmark initiative that marks a significant milestone in the nation’s procurement reform journey, adding that the programme aligns perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, that emphasis transparency, accountability and efficiency.

The BPP boss said: ” The Nigeria Procurement Certification Programme is a major achievement in our efforts to professionalize and standardise procurement certification in Nigeria. The NPCP is a pioneer programme that will provide a centralised digital platform for the training, assessment and certification of procurement professionals across both public and private sectors.

“This programme is a testament to our commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, ensuring value-for-money in public and private spending and reinforcing our dedication to transparency, accountability and excellence.”

He said that the Bureau has engaged with Civil Society Organisation, CSOs, and professional bodies to ensure that the NPCP meets the needs of all stakeholders.

Dr. Adedokun, explained that the collaborative approach will enable the Bureau to build a competent and ethical procurement workforce that can drive sustainable development and growth.

Asked whether the programme would address corruption in the procurement process, the BPP DG said: “In terms of whether this program will address unethical and corruption, I think it is the first of its kind that specifically has the components that you sign to ethical standard behaviour. That’s every year, if you are a procurement officer on this, you must undertake ethics practice test that shows that you are ethically sound to perform procurement activities within the public sector and the nation.

“So, it will curb or reduce corruption because you are signing an oath and that oath can be used against you when you are found to have violated the principles of transparency, accountability, efficiency and value for money.”