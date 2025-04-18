Air Peace suspends Enugu operations, cites safety concerns

Air Peace de

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest flag carrier, Air Peace, has temporarily suspended flight operations to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, over safety concerns of the airport’s runway.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, in a statement, said the runway had caused major disruptions to Air Peace flights, hence the decision.

Ndiulo said all flights scheduled into and out of Enugu would now be operated into and out of Asaba airport

The statement reads: “We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns of the Enugu airport runway. The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruptions to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.

“At Air Peace, we prioritise safety first over convenience. We believe that if flights are not operated into this aerodrome for the next few days, it will allow FAAN the opportunity to perform the necessary repairs on the runway.

“To this end, please be informed that all flights scheduled into and out of Enugu will now be operated into and out of Asaba airport. We regret any inconvenience this change might have caused.”