Ezenwafo emerges Anambra PDP governorship flag bearer

Jude Ezenwafo, the PDP guber candidate in Anambra.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Chief Jude Ezenwafo, an Abuja-based real estate developer, has emerged as the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming November 8, 2025, Anambra state governorship election.

Leader of the PDP national committee mandated to conduct the party’s governorship primary, Col. Chijioke Onwubuya (rtd), declared Ezenwafor winner in the governorship primary election held on Tuesday at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Ezenwafor contested for the PDP governorship ticket unopposed, as he was the only aspirant who purchased the party’s nomination form for the governorship primary election.

A total of 853 delegates were 839 elected from the 21 local government chapters of the party in the state and 14 national delegates were accredited to participate in the election.

Though Ezenwafor was the lone contestant, each delegate was issued a ballot paper to write the name of the candidate they voted for. The delegates cast their votes for local government, while the national delegates were the first to cast their ballots.

Vanguard News