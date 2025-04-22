Ex-guber candidate, Odii, empowers community with N150m

….To boost food production

By Jeff Agbodo

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election in Ebonyi State, Chukwuma Odii, has empowered the people of Isuachara community, in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, with N150 million to boost food production.

He said he would select three beneficiaries each from the five kindreds that make up the community for modern agricultural businesses and promised to give a million each to 15 of them after training.

Odii announced the empowerment in the community during a grand reception in his honour.

He also, supported the community’s N300 Million Town Hall projects with N20 million, promising to give more if the money was judiciously utilised.

“Our community is known for its rich production of rice, yam, cassava, and vegetable foods, and that made our community people agrarian and that is why I am supporting them”.

The agricultural empowerment will involve three persons each from the five kindreds, making 15 beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries will go into training in modern farming and after which, I will give them a million each to start up agricultural business,” he said.

Odii, who bagged a Chieftaincy title, “Omeziriobodo 1 of Isuachara alongside other six illustrious sons of the community said the agricultural empowerment would be rotating among the people annually.

The National Chairman of Isuachara Development Union Emmanuel Ogudu said the grand reception and the Chieftaincy title were for the appreciation of Odii for his meritorious service to mankind.

Ogudu commended Odii and said the annual occasion would pave the way for a more unified people of Isuachara, urging Odii to keep the flag flying.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof Ogbonna Ogbu, who is also one of the Chieftaincy recipients, expressed gratitude for the 2025 celebration of Isuachara Day.