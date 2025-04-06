‘Everything is not money’ – Nurse on leaving US to seek quality life in Nigeria

A Nigerian nurse, Judith Okoli, has made headlines after leaving her nursing job in the United States and relocating permanently to Nigeria in pursuit of a more fulfilling and balanced life.

At a time when many Nigerians are seeking greener pastures abroad, Okoli’s decision has stunned many and sparked intense conversations about wealth, happiness, and the true meaning of a good life.

“Everyone is asking me, ‘Why did you leave America? Are you okay? You want to suffer in Nigeria?’” she said in Pidgin English in a heartfelt video shared online. “But I hope you guys know that money is not everything — at least, to some people. At least, to me.”

According to Okoli, her decision was not a spontaneous one but born out of deep reflection and an increasing awareness that wealth doesn’t always equate to wellness or fulfillment.

“Someone can make N100 but be miserable — insulted at work, restless, disconnected from life. Then another person makes just N50, but they are happy, they spend quality time with their family, they sleep well, they enjoy peace of mind. For me, it’s about quality of life.”

She lamented how the pursuit of economic gain in the West often strips people of the things that matter most — community, connection, and contentment.

“Look at what the Western world is doing to us,” she said. “Families are scattered. One child is in Germany, another in Canada, another in Dubai. Six siblings haven’t seen each other in three years — all in the name of seeking a better life, but forgetting about the quality of life.”

Vanguard News