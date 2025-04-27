Emeka Ikedi joins APC, boosts party’s strength in Imo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has recorded a major political gain with the official defection of Hon. Dr. Emeka Ikedi (popularly known as Agujiegbe), a respected political figure and business mogul, into the party.

After several overtures by party leaders, Hon. Dr. Ikedi, who previously contested for the Federal House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019, finally joined the APC amidst cheers and celebrations in his Amaimo Ward, Ikeduru Local Government Area.

The event, described by observers as “thunderous and epoch-making,” was attended by prominent APC stakeholders. Among those who formally received him into the party were the Amaimo Ward Councillor, Hon. Udochukwu Dickson; APC apex leader in the ward, Dr. John Nwaike, who represented former Imo State Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku; along with several party chieftains and loyalists.

Hon. Dr. Emeka Ikedi is widely known for his contributions to human capital development and grassroots empowerment in Ikeduru and beyond. As a successful entrepreneur in the agro industry and other sectors, his political alignment with the APC is being viewed as a strategic win for the party.

In his address, Dr. Ikedi said, “I am happy to identify with the All Progressives Congress, following the overwhelming performance of Governor Hope Uzodinma in infrastructure and social development, which clearly surpasses that of his predecessor. I also commend the reformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which, though painful at the moment, promises long-term transformation if we remain patient.”

APC leaders present hailed his entry as a significant boost for the party’s grassroots presence. Many described it as a “big catch” that would strengthen APC’s influence not only in Amaimo Ward but across Ikeduru LGA and the state at large. Reports also indicate that several of Dr. Ikedi’s supporters have begun picking up APC membership forms, signaling a potential wave of defections.

Political analysts say the APC’s gain may reshape the political landscape in Imo as 2027 approaches.