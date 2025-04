Delta: Youths set hotel ablaze over lodger’s death

By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

OWHEOLOGBO – IRATE youths of Owheologbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of

Delta State have set ablaze Century Home Hotel over the mysterious death of a lodger, Mr. Sunday Ogofotha.

Ogofotha, had traveled from Lagos to attend the funeral of a relative when he met with his untimely death.

The situation led to the arrest of four staff of the hotel while the owner of the hotel, Chief Joshua Oghoole was invited, interrogated and set free.

A community source who crave anonymity said that the action of the youths could be as a result of the clean bill given the hotel owner by the Police after his invitation.

Though the details of the arson were hazy at press time, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, SP. Bright Edafe said the hotel was set ablaze by a mob.

He said another hotel belonging to the owner in the local government area had earlier been set ablaze.

“The owner of the hotel is innocent; they are just punishing him. He was not involved”

Vanguard has reported earlier that the Council Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Elder Godwin Ogorugba had sealed off the hotel.

Ogoruba said, “This hotel should be completely sealed up and I want to warn individuals who use their structures for illegal activities, including kidnapping, that the wrath of the law shall catch up with you. Recently, I convened a meeting of hotel owners within the council and the management of this hotel failed to attend.

“During that meeting, we emphasised the need to maintain a manifest to track customer check-ins and check-outs. Moving forward, we will take decisive action against any property owners who aid criminal activities in our communities,” Ogorugba warned.

The recovered remains of Ogofotha was deposited at undisclosed morgue in Ozoro.