Lagos govt seals hotel over residents’ uproar

*We complied with regulations – Owner declares

By Evelyn Usman

Following sustained protests by some residents of Musari Apena Street in Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos, over an alleged illegal hotel development, officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tuesday, sealed off the controversial facility pending further investigation.

The enforcement action, carried out under close observation, came days after the residents submitted a formal petition highlighting their grievances over the conversion of the once residential apartment to hotel

The aggrieved residents alleged zoning violations, unregulated construction, noise pollution, poor waste management, and worsening traffic congestion in the area, since the hotel started operating.

The petition addressed to the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, as sighted by Vanguard, read: “We bring to your attention the activities of an unlawful hotel development causing injurious harm to the lives of residents. This development flagrantly violates zoning and land-use regulations designed to safeguard our community, thereby posing severe threats to safety, the environment, and overall well-being.

“The hotel’s operations have caused significant disruptions, including relentless noise pollution, parking issues, and waste management problems. The developer has shown no commitment to mitigating these issues, undermining Town Planning Laws and Regulations and emboldening future violations.”

When Vanguard visited the hotel, there were two padlocks on the gates: one on the pedestrian entrance and another on the vehicle entrance.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, accompanied by law enforcement personnel to ensure compliance, visited the hotel earlier, to seal it.

Some of the residents maintained that the enforcement action was a step in the right direction, calling for sustained oversight to ensure that the hotel did not resume operations without proper approval and strict compliance with planning standards.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We feel heard at last. We are not against development, but it must be lawful and must not endanger our peace or environment.”

Hotel Reacts

However, in a swift response, owner of Expectant Hotel and lounge, Mr. Adetunji Soboyede, dismissed allegations of noise and misconduct, insisting that his hotel adhered to strict operational standards and contributed positively to the community by employing over 30 people.

He clarified that “The use of this space has now changed from residential to commercial, and I have all the documents to show it was approved for commercial use. The process is still ongoing; this was just about a month ago. We have installed noise-proof doors. As a business owner, I have tried to follow all the regulations. I have spent over N39 million to build this place and have also paid all necessary fees.

“The only time a resident complained was when our power generating set was emitting smoke, and we fixed it the same day. We do not allow illegal activities here, and we do not allow anyone below 18 years in. Besides, we do not sell any form of drugs here. We have security in place, and we pay all our taxes and levies. This is not the only commercial operation in the area ,why target just us?” he queried.