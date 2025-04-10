Court dissolves 13-year-old marriage over alleged insecurity

A Grade ‘A’ Customary Court at Mapo, Ibadan, has dissolved the 13-year-old marriage of one Oladimeji Awosile and his estranged wife, Ebunoluwa, over alleged acts of abandonment, insecurity and irresponsibility.

The court’s president, Mrs O. E. Owoseni, said the decision to end the union followed the admission of the duo to end it as husband and wife.

However, Owoseni granted custody of the two children of the union to Ebunoluwa, ordering her to allow Awosile to have unrestricted but reasonable access to the children.

“The petitioner, being a beneficiary of the new minimum wage in Oyo State, is ordered to allow the children to remain in the private school where N67,000 and N52,000 fees are paid for each of the children.

“Also, Awosile shall pay N20,000 as the children’s monthly upkeep in addition to being responsible for their other welfare,” the president said.

She also granted an order henceforth restraining Ebunoluwa from further harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering in the private life of Awosile.

Awosile, of Zone 8, Ogo-Oluwa Estate, Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan, had earlier told the court his mind was made up to call it quits with Ebunoluwa for abandoning him for no tangible reason.

He prayed the court to dismiss his wife’s insinuation to compulsorily enroll their two children in private schools because he was not financially able to pay high tuition fees.

“My lord, Ebunoluwa and I had lived peacefully together for six years until she suddenly changed her attitude in 2018.

“She was always complaining that armed robbers were disturbing us in our new location and that she was scared of the series of security incidents in the area.

“We both agreed that she and the children should stay at a more secure place during the week and that I would be picking them up on my return at weekends,” he said.

He added that in 2018, Ebunoluwa went with the two children as usual but refused to return to the house since then.

The petitioner claimed that as a Level 12 civil servant, he could not afford the particular private school his wife desired for the children.

He tendered exhibits of the N50,000 termly school fees and N10,000 feeding allowances he had paid over the years before the court.

Awosile lamented that his wife had constantly prevented him from gaining access to the children despite being responsible for their maintenance.

“Ebunoluwa keeps complaining about any financial obligation I undertake, in addition to fighting and threatening my life,” he said.

Responding, Ebunoluwa, a businesswoman and a resident of 12 Adeogun Street, Ring Road, Ibadan, argued that her husband was simply irresponsible.

She, however, did not inform the court of why she had suddenly abandoned her matrimonial home.

“My lord, please, don’t give Awosile access to the children because I can’t trust him with my daughter in his care.

“Anytime I’m out of town, my parents look after them for me.

“I know that he can afford the children’s school fees; one is N67,000 and the other is N52,000 per term,” she said, tendering receipts as exhibits.