CHIMA ANYASO: From childhood hobby to entrepreneurship

Chima Anyaso

DR Chima Anyaso is aresult driven chief executive officer with over 15 years practical experience leading a dynamic conglomerate and recording exponential growth. Recognized locally and internationally as one of Nigerias most outstanding young leaders of thought, Chima’s impact is not only felt in board rooms but also in the slums.

A consummate corporate sector giant, an astute politician, A youth advocate and philanthropist, Dr. Chima is a man of many parts. He is a native of Igbere in Bende LGA.He had both his elementary and secondary education in Abia State and proceeded to Ebonyi state university where he obtained BA in English and Literature.

As a promising young boy, Chima as he is fondly called, had a keen interest in business and entrepreneurship. Despite being the last child of a comfortable parents, as a primary school pupil, he was enterprising. As as a student, he engaged in petty trading just to make extra cash during holidays.

According to him, his passion for entrepreneurship was inspired by his parents who were both successful traders. Knowing the importance of education, Dr Chima Anyaso has also invested a good amount of time into academic pursuits. Some of his academic qualifications are; BA in Eng BA in English and Literature, he holds an MBA and M.sc Management, both from the University of Lagos. Executive Management Certification, Peter J Tobin College of Business, St John’s University, Manhattan, New York.

After graduation, he worked variously at Elmline Nig Ltd., South Globe Ltd., Traqui Ltd., and Geo Bureau de Change, where he picked up valuable experiences and in the process, made considerable positive impression on peers and employers alike. His stint at Aquitane Oil and Gas Ltd was particularly significant in establishing his reputation as an upwardly mobile young man in the oil sector.

By 2006, he felt sufficiently proficient in the workings of the industry to resign from Aquitane and form his own company, Caades Oil and Gas Ltd. It was an ambitious and quite risky move by any means, given his young years, but it was to prove ultimately profound and somewhat providential given the speed with which the new concern was to grow.

The growth of Caades culminated quickly in the formation of Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Ltd, which was eventua which was eventually to become the flagship of his corporate fleet. In no time, Ceecon had secured a pride of place in the country’s ‘Ivy League’ of petroleum conglomerates. The company has since generated a turnover in excess of $1 billion, consulting for such international companies as Addax and Vitol and engaging with such renowned multinationals as Total, Mobil, Oando, AP, Wabeco and so on.

Not surprisingly, his fecund entrepreneurial mind soon veered into new horizons. He founded SC & C Bureau de Change Ltd, which was horizons. He founded SC & C Bu immediately among the elite Class “A” bureau de change companies granted licenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2009 to address the foreign exchange inadequacies plaguing the country at the time.

Chimbaland Properties & Investment Co Ltd has enormous interests in Lagos real estate, especially at the up market end, while Oil Rigs Global Resources Ltd is designed as an ancillary to his petroleum sector interests. Anyaso is an astute businessman, investor and philanthropist. founder Chima Anyaso Foundation, Founder and sole sponsor Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, he is also the convener of #NN19.

He is a recipient of the Forbes rated African Achievers Award for community development and was Awarded Democracy Youth Icon of the year 2017. He was selected by Vanguard Newspaper and Champion Newspaper as one of the top 20 Business Professionals in Nigeria. His hobbies include traveling, playing tennis, listening to music and watching football. He is a member of Ikoyi Club and is the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Miles Club. He is also the first elected president of Umuaba Connect Association of Nigeria.