Celtic win fourth successive Scottish Premiership title

Celtic clinched their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title in fitting style with a 5-0 demolition of Dundee United on Saturday.

Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah both scored twice after Ryan Strain’s own-goal set Celtic on course to wrap up their 13th Scottish crown in the last 14 seasons.

With four matches left for Celtic, the champions sit 18 points clear of second-placed Rangers, who have five games remaining.

The Glasgow club have claimed 21 of the last 26 domestic trophies as Brendan Rodgers’ men reign supreme in Scotland.

AFP