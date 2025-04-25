CBEX Scam: EFCC declares four persons wanted

CBEX scam suspects declared wanted.

By Bayo Wahab

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four persons wanted over the alleged fraud perpetrated on crypto bridge exchange (CBEX), a trading platform.

The four suspects are Adefowora Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, and Seyi Oloyede.

The EFCC published the wanted notice across its social media platforms on Friday.

“The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear above are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX),” the notice read.

This development followed the Abuja Federal High Court injunction granting the anti-graft agency the permission to arrest and detain six CBEX promoters.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who gave the order after the EFCC’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, moved an ex parte motion to the effect, said the detention would be pending the conclusion of the investigation of the alleged offences and possible prosecution.

Earlier in April, the digital asset trading platform collapsed and subsequently swept over ₦1.3 trillion from investors’ wallets, leaving many Nigerians devastated.

The crash, which occurred on Monday, has sparked renewed debate about Nigerians’ susceptibility to fraudulent investment schemes.

Vanguard News