CARVIVA’s Fuel Wallet platform values over $1m in 2years

By Juliet Umeh

Auto-tech company, CARVIVA Technologies, has announced that its Fuel Wallet platform has achieved over $1 million in fuel token transaction within a two-year trial period.

Fuel Wallet is an advanced, cardless fuel management platform designed for logistics, schools, haulage, transportation, and fleet organisations across Nigeria.

Founder & CEO of CARVIVA Technologies, Ayodeji Subair, highlighted the platform’s unique cardless feature as a key differentiator.

“Our use of Fuel Tokens and digital wallets enables real-time fuel usage data collection at the pump. This allows organisations to track usage history, monitor fuel consumption per vehicle, and gain valuable insights, leading to improved operational efficiency and cost savings.”

Subair emphasized that this achievement underscores Fuel Wallet’s growth potential and its role in promoting cashless payments, empowering fleet organisations, and providing secure and accessible fuel payment services across Nigeria.

“Reaching the $1 million transaction value milestone reflects our ability to address critical pain points for transport, logistics, haulage businesses, and car owners in Nigeria’s dynamic fuel market,” Subair stated. “By offering reliable payment processing, fuel management tools, and anti-theft solutions, Fuel Wallet has become a trusted partner, boosting operational efficiency nationwide.”

Fuel expenses represent a significant portion of operational costs for many Nigerian businesses. Inefficient fuel management can lead to substantial financial losses. Fuel Wallet empowers organisations to control their fuel operations, ensuring transparency, accountability, and cost savings. As fuel costs rise and the demand for sustainable practices increases, Fuel Wallet provides essential tools for greater operational efficiency.

Nigeria’s growing demand for digital fuel payments highlights the limitations of traditional cash and debit card methods for fleet organisations and car owners. Fuel Wallet’s user-friendly, cardless platform addresses this need, enabling participation in the evolving digital fuel market.

“Achieving $1 million in fuel token transaction value is a significant milestone and a testament to our customers’ trust,” Subair said.

“This achievement reflects our daily impact on driving seamless operations for logistics, haulage companies, schools, and other businesses across Nigeria. We remain committed to promoting efficiency and outstanding business performance.”

This milestone marks a new chapter in CARVIVA’s mission to transform Nigeria’s fuel payment and management sector. Fuel Wallet is currently utilised at over 140 Rainoil filling stations nationwide.